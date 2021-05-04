Justin Brock

1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Parks & Recreation board?
I decided to run for the Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation Board as another avenue to invest my efforts back into the community and to make great connections along the way.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
Currently, I am the Customer Service & Key Accounts Manager at Northern Wasco County PUD. Prior to that, I operated as a power resource analyst and project manager at the utility. My background for many years after graduating from the Renewable Energy Technology program at CGCC, was working in the wind energy industry. I have lived in The Dalles since 2007 with my wife and daughter. I graduated high school from Goldendale but was born in Oregon and have always considered myself as “from the area”.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My priority will always remain the same as what is stated in the mission statement of “Building community through people, parks, and programs”. Throughout the years, I’ve watched the parks and recreation put forth great efforts aimed at serving the needs of the community. If elected to serve, I would continue to strive towards those same objectives and goals with an open mind.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
It’s not about changes that the district needs to make, but more in capitalizing on the potential that is available, and making those possibilities of quality services, activities, and facilities accessible for the community.
