The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Jazz Collective Big Band will be performing hits from Count Basie this Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m., at the Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center in Hood River.
Tickets are $25 for adults ($15 for CGOA Members), $5 for youth (10-17) and free for kids under 10. Head to gorgeorchestra.org for tickets and more information on becoming a CGOA member or sponsor.
Since it was founded in 2015, the CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band has performed dozens of times around the Gorge, bringing the sound of big band jazz to local audiences. By far, the sophisticated and easy-to-love arrangements by Count Basie have been popular favorites, said a press release.
“Even if you know just a little bit about jazz, chances are you’ve heard of Count Basie. And if you’re really into jazz, Basie is probably one of your musical idols. It’s impossible not to love Basie’s blend of tuneful swing and luscious big band arrangements,” the press release said.
Basie — born William James Basie in 1904 — was not just a musical pioneer, he was an entertainer, understated piano virtuoso and the leader of one of America’s most popular big bands. Hundreds of his compositions have become jazz standards. Tunes like “One O’Clock Jump.” “Splanky,” and “It’s Oh, So Nice” are still played by jazz musicians worldwide.
Founder Mark Steighner directed the band until last season, when lead trumpet player Michael Paul assumed that role. Paul brings a wealth of jazz expertise to the band, said the press release. The Jazz Collective has a full season of jazz planned, including dances in December, February and March, and a concert of Latin jazz called “The Afro Cuban Fusion” in April.
