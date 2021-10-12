Rank Yr. Athlete Time School
1. 12 Finn Anspach 15:08.3 Ridgeview
2. 11 Juan Diego Contreras 15:36.8 The Dalles
3. 11 Elliot Hawley 15:47.3 Hood River Valley
4. 10 Leo Lemann 16:41.7 The Dalles
5. 10 Jackson Bullock 16:45.2 Hood River Valley
6. 12 James Thatcher 17:23.2 Pendleton
7. 11 William Bunch 17:29.4 Hood River Valley
8. 9 Kai Wagner 17:54.7 Hood River Valley
9. 12 Ethan Henderson 18:02.3 Pendleton
10. 12 Jaime Rodriguez 18:03.6 Hood River Valley
IMC Girls Top 10 Season Bests (as of Oct. 10)
Rank Yr. Athlete Time School
1. 11 Morgan Shaw 19:41.0 Ridgeview
2. 11 Phoebe Wood 19:48.4 Hood River Valley
3. 9 Alex Bronson 20:40.0 Hood River Valley
4. 12 Sophie Kaden 20:46.5 Hood River Valley
5. 12 Caitie Wring 21:03.3 The Dalles
6. 11 Olivia Nickson 21:10.6 Hood River Valley
7. 9 Aiana Casady 21:19.6 The Dalles
8. 12 Mikelle Staisk 21:31.6 Hood River Valley
9. 11 Fiona Dunlop 21:54.2 The Dalles
10. 10 Brianna Cardona Magonna 22:01.3 Redmond
