Senior Katie Wring and sophomore Leo Lehman paced The Dalles at a 16-team cross country meet Thursday at Thompson Ranch in Heppner.
Wring was third overall in the Mustang Invite’s 5,000-meter varsity girls race in a personal-best 21 minutes, 3 seconds. The Riverhawk girls were first among five scoring teams with 45 points, while Pasco, WA., was second with 50.
Wring paced three The Dalles runners in the top seven places; frosh Alaina Casady was sixth in 21:42 and junior teammate Fiona Dunlop was seventh in a personal-best 21:54. Teammates Gabrielle Kahler and Caitlin Frakes also ran to personal bests in the girls race.
The Dalles’ boys were without the Intermountain Conference’s No. 2 runner, Juan Diego Contreras, who was resting a sore ankle. Lehman paced the Riverhawks by finishing fourth overall in a 10-second personal best, 16:41. Senior Alexander Nipko had the biggest improvement for The Dalles’ varsity runners, finishing 33rd overall – as the Riverhawks’ sixth runner – in 19:18. Nipko’s time was a 45-second improvement from his previous best.
Enterprise, led by individual winner Zac Knapp, won the boys race with 30 points. The Dalles was second with 78 points, one less than Pasco in third.
Next up for The Dalles runners is Thursday’s IMC District Preview Meet, which will allow runners to race over the course where the district final will be held. Racing begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
