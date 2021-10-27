The co-owners of Working Hands Fermentation — a collaboration between Slopeswell Cider and local brewer Kasey McCullough — have a lot to celebrate.
And they will, with a grand reopening party on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at what was formerly the Slopeswell Cider location, 1021 12th St. No. 102 on the Hood River Heights.
The reopening party is the official launch of Working Hands Fermentation, an idea born in 2019 and honed in 2020 by the Slopeswell Cider management team. The original goal was to create an equity project where home brewers, cidermakers and fermenters could learn and brew at its production space, said co-owner and Operations Manager Kristyn Fix.
“The idea behind the project was born out of cidermaker John Metta’s experience early on in his Gorge cider career of going door to door having to essentially sell his own product,” she said. “Having experienced that process, he knew that he wanted to give makers and fermenters an easier pathway to growing their business, learning new skills, or simple entry into the industry.”
And then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
The industry at a halt, the management team shifted its focus to expanding its presence in the craft beverage market to beer. McCullough had assisted in or consulted on the opening of more than a dozen craft breweries throughout the country while working on his own brand, said Fix.
“The collaboration and coming together under Working Hands Fermentation was natural and organic,” she said.
The next step was finding new investors — some had been close to Slopeswell since its beginning, and some knew McCullough and his beer.
“The decision to expand the taproom was an essential piece of the overall project as we knew that launching in the craft beer world would exponentially grow our presence,” Fix said. “We decided on the name ‘Working Hands’ to reflect all of the passion and energy we put into what we create, while also acknowledging those who work tirelessly in our communities.”
Slopeswell Cider Co. opened the Heights taproom in 2015, and the Working Hands team — Fix, along with fellow co-owners Metta (founder and cidermaker), Chip Dickinson (founder), Jon Terhaar (sales manager) and McCullough (head brewer) — is transitioning to its new branding and market presence. But, Fix said, “we will always continue to be Slopeswell Cider, fermented by Working Hands.”
The taproom space, which opened mid-July, has tripled. “We took over nearly 2,000 square feet of space in the building next door to us, knocked out some walls, rebuilt an entire new lounge and restaurant space, and are thrilled with what we accomplished,” Fix said.
There are now two distinct indoor areas — a larger space that is family-friendly until 9 p.m., and a smaller space for those 21 and over.
“We wanted to be open to individuals with kids in our community while still respecting those who choose not to have kids or just want to hang out with other adults,” she said.
There is also an outdoor seating area, which she calls “the Heights Beer Alley,” consisting of a few covered outdoor seats in the back parking space off Pine Street. Next summer, there are plans to expand this space with additional seating and lighting, and they are looking into the possibility of outdoor movies and acoustic concerts.
Outside food is welcome, with restaurants and food trucks within walking distance. Drinks are ordered, picked up and paid for at the bar, and patrons are asked to bus their own items. “Well behaved minors and dogs are allowed under supervision,” she said, but minors must leave by 9 p.m.
As for the official relaunch on Oct. 30, there will be a beer garden and food trucks, live music, and beer and cider releases — as well as a Halloween costume contest. Kids are allowed until 4 p.m., and there is a $10 cover charge (this corrects an error in the print edition). All COVID safety guidelines will be followed, as per Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The new collaboration began selling beer wholesale last November, and was featured in the New School Beer New Oregon Brewery Showcase at Portland Beer Week and released its first Fresh Hop Cold IPA at Hood River Hops Fest.
It’s been so successful that “we have yet to need a customer outside the Gorge,” Fix said. “With our microbrewery setup, we are already at capacity for brewing and our cider customers have seamlessly integrated into the new vibe of our space.”
Working Hands Fermentation is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays 3-10 p.m. and Sundays 3-7 p.m. For more information, visit www.workinghandsfermentation.com or call 541-716-4130.
