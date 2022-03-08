In a rematch of a Big Sky League district playoff game two weeks earlier, the Echo High Cougars ended the Trout Lake High Mustangs’ season, 58-49, in a consolation round game of the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state championship tournament March 4 at Baker City High School.
The evenly played seesaw battle included seven ties and four lead changes. The No. 10-ranked Mustangs (13-5) overcame a 12-point second quarter deficit and then took a lead in the third quarter over the No. 8-ranked Cougars (19-4). A three-point field goal by Trout Lake freshman Violette Anderson (19 points, eight rebounds) lifted the Mustangs in front 40-36 with 1:54 left in the third, and they led 42-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Echo regained the momentum though in the final period. Following a 46-46 deadlock, the Cougars took control with a 15-3 game-ending run. The Cougars held the Mustangs scoreless for the final three minutes, 38 seconds.
The contest marked the conclusion of the Trout Lake High School basketball career of seniors Wynsome Painter (10 points, seven rebounds) and Carme Brown (six points). Senior Alyssa Padilla, who also played her final game, had five points as did freshman Violette Anderson for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs, guided by first-year Coach Dennis Anderson and assistant Coach Doug Dearden, were without Big Sky League first team all-league post Willa McLaughlin, who was unable to play because of COVID-19 health and safety protocol.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my girls for a great season,” said Anderson. “They have such solid character and have been so much fun to coach. We gave Echo a run for their money. Wynsome and Carme are such great girls. They have been an absolute pleasure to coach.
“Carme works so hard and her solid defense was an excellent example to the other girls. Wynsome is such a pivotal leader for us. The successes that we had this season were due in large part to her floor leadership. I can’t tell you what a privilege it’s been to coach these three girls.”
Quarterfinals: Trout Lake vs. Damascus
Third-ranked Damascus Christian led from start to finish enroute to a 51-27 win in the first round against Trout Lake. The No. 10-ranked Mustangs came into the quarterfinal match-up with a high confidence level after winning two straight state playoff road games. But it was the high-flying Eagles (24-2) who had all the momentum.
Damascus went on to finish second to Crane in Saturday’s championship game.
Emily Powers (16 points) led the Eagles to a 14-5 first-quarter lead and a 29-11 advantage at halftime. Painter led Trout Lake with six points and nine rebounds.
“They (Eagles) are the best team we’ve faced this year and they’re just a real solid ball club all the way around,” said Anderson. “They’re well coached (by Morgan Colburn) and they have lots of good ball players. Willa wanted to play so badly, and I just felt terrible for her. It’s tough to replace the 13 points and 12 rebounds a game that she averages and her inside presence is tough to replace, as well.
“Damascus is very good, so it would’ve been a tough game anyway, but it was still a hard thing for us to deal with,” Coach Anderson said. “Our kids handled it well, we played tough. We played good defense, and everyone played their hearts out. They’re all just super happy to be here and be a part of this whole thing.
“We’re just happy to be in the Big Sky League and be competitive and then making it to postseason like this has really been a lot of fun. Things are looking good for us and I couldn’t ask for a nicer group of kids.”
