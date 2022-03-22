The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team opened its Class 5A Special District 1 schedule with two events last week.
The Hawks, guided by first year Coach Nate Timmons, played in the eight-team The Dalles Invitational Tournament March 15 at The Dalles Country Club’s nine-hole course.
“We’ve had a good start to our season,” said Timmons. “Katelyn Vassar shot her all-time best two tournaments in a row and the other two girls are doing great, as well. All three girls have shot a career best so far in the first week of the season, so that’s awesome. They’re a really good group of girls.”
Vassar, a sophomore, shot 105 and tied for fourth place with North Marion’s Mallory Patzer. Sophomore Nellie Wilkinson led the Hawks with a personal-best score of 96 and she tied for second place with Gladstone’s Haley McDonald. The Dalles junior Paige Compton shot 145.
The Dalles was unable to qualify for a team score because the Hawks have three varsity players (team scoring requires at least four golfers). The Scappoose High Indians (449) took first place in the tourney at The Dalles, followed by the Dufur High Rangers (480), the Pendleton High Buckaroos (490) and the Hood River Valley High Eagles at 518. Gladstone, North Marion, Goldendale, and St. Helens didn’t have team scores.
Dufur junior Tora Timinsky was medalist with a one-under par 71 (see related story).
Last Thursday, in a five-team tourney at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton, Vassar shot a personal-best 100 and was fourth. Wilkinson shot 118 and Compton shot 137. The Nixyaawii High Golden Eagles took first place at 452, followed by Pendleton at 486.
The Hawks will play in their next event March 31 at the Eagle Crest Resort Golf Course in Redmond.
