Baseball
Tuesday, April 20: Castle Rock at Columbia (DH); Crook County at Hood River; The Dalles at Ridgeview
Friday, April 23: Umatilla at Lyle (DH)
Saturday, April 24: Hood River at Crook County; Hood River vs. Summit at Crook County; Ridgeview at The Dalles; The Dalles vs. Mountain View at Ridgeview; Irrigon at Sherman (DH)
Tuesday, April 27; Hood River at Ridgeview; Pendleton at The Dalles; Dufur at Lyle
Boys golf
Monday, April 26: The Dalles, Pendleton at Hood River, Indian Creek
Girls golf
Monday, April 26: Hood River at Goldendale
Girls lacrosse
Tuesday, April 20: Central Catholic at Hood River
Friday, April 23: Jesuit at Hood River
Tuesday, April 27: Cleveland at Hood River
Boys lacrosse
Wednesday, April 21: Hood River at Central Catholic
Saturday, April 24: Summit at Hood River
Wednesday, April 28: Lincoln at Hood River
Boys soccer
Tuesday, April 20: Columbia vs. Ilwaco at Seton Catholic
Softball
Tuesday, April 20: Hood River at Crook County; Ridgeview at The Dalles
Friday, April 23: The Dalles at Ridgeview; The Dalles vs. Mountain View at Ridgeview
Saturday, April 24: Crook County at Hood River; Summit at Hood River
Tuesday, April 27; The Dalles at Pendleton; Ridgeview at Hood River
Boys Tennis
Tuesday, April 20: Pendleton at Hood River; Wednesday, April 21: Hood River at Redmond
Monday, April 26: Hood River at The Dalles
Wednesday, April 28: Ridgeview at Hood River
Girls Tennis
Wednesday, April 21: Redmond at Hood River; Castle Rock at Columbia
Thursday, April 22: Columbia at Three Rivers, Longview
Saturday, April 24: Montesano at Columbia
Monday, April 26: The Dalles at Hood River; Columbia at Three Rivers, Longview
Tuesday, April 27: Condon at Sherman
Wednesday, April 28: Hood River at Ridgeview
Track and Field
Wednesday, April 21: Hood River, The Dalles at Redmond
Friday, April 23: Columbia at Trico League Championship, at Seton Catholic; Glenwood, Horizon, Lyle, Sherman, South Wasco at Jeff Agar Memorial at Trout Lake
Saturday, April 24: Dufur, Horizon at Arlington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.