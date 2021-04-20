Softball The Dalles v. Redmond

The Dalles senior Courtney Hert snags a ground ball during varsity softball action versus Redmond on April 13.

 Mark B. Gibson

Baseball

Tuesday, April 20: Castle Rock at Columbia (DH); Crook County at Hood River; The Dalles at Ridgeview

Friday, April 23: Umatilla at Lyle (DH)

Saturday, April 24: Hood River at Crook County; Hood River vs. Summit at Crook County; Ridgeview at The Dalles; The Dalles vs. Mountain View at Ridgeview; Irrigon at Sherman (DH)

Tuesday, April 27; Hood River at Ridgeview; Pendleton at The Dalles; Dufur at Lyle

Boys golf

Monday, April 26: The Dalles, Pendleton at Hood River, Indian Creek

Girls golf

Monday, April 26: Hood River at Goldendale

Girls lacrosse

Tuesday, April 20: Central Catholic at Hood River

Friday, April 23: Jesuit at Hood River

Tuesday, April 27: Cleveland at Hood River

Boys lacrosse

Wednesday, April 21: Hood River at Central Catholic

Saturday, April 24: Summit at Hood River

Wednesday, April 28: Lincoln at Hood River

Boys soccer

Tuesday, April 20: Columbia vs. Ilwaco at Seton Catholic

Softball

Tuesday, April 20: Hood River at Crook County; Ridgeview at The Dalles

Friday, April 23: The Dalles at Ridgeview; The Dalles vs. Mountain View at Ridgeview

Saturday, April 24: Crook County at Hood River; Summit at Hood River

Tuesday, April 27; The Dalles at Pendleton; Ridgeview at Hood River

Boys Tennis

Tuesday, April 20: Pendleton at Hood River; Wednesday, April 21: Hood River at Redmond

Monday, April 26: Hood River at The Dalles

Wednesday, April 28: Ridgeview at Hood River

Girls Tennis

Wednesday, April 21: Redmond at Hood River; Castle Rock at Columbia

Thursday, April 22: Columbia at Three Rivers, Longview

Saturday, April 24: Montesano at Columbia

Monday, April 26: The Dalles at Hood River; Columbia at Three Rivers, Longview

Tuesday, April 27: Condon at Sherman

Wednesday, April 28: Hood River at Ridgeview

Track and Field

Wednesday, April 21: Hood River, The Dalles at Redmond

Friday, April 23: Columbia at Trico League Championship, at Seton Catholic; Glenwood, Horizon, Lyle, Sherman, South Wasco at Jeff Agar Memorial at Trout Lake

Saturday, April 24: Dufur, Horizon at Arlington