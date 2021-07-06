Emanuel Romero, a junior from Hood River Valley, was selected by the Intermountain Conference’s boys basketball coaches as first-team all-league. Romero helped lead the Eagles (9-5) to third place in the COVID-shortened season. Teammate David Yates was chosen second team, and fellow senior Jack Siekkinen was chosen honorable mention. The Dalles has one player — sophomore Styles DeLeon — who was chosen second team all-IMC.
Players from champion and unbeaten Crook County dominated the first team. Senior Cayden Lowenbach was player of the year and Jason Mumm was coach of the year. Senior brothers Kevin and Jesse Sanchez also were first-team picks for Crook County. League runner-up Redmond (12-3) had the other two first-team selections: Junior Garrett Osborne and senior Skyler Jones. Crook County (16-0) defeated Redmond 61-55 to win the IMC championship. The Cowboys were the lone unbeaten Class 5A team.
