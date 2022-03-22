It’s been a rough start to the season for The Dalles High Riverhawks Class 5A baseball team as they lost their first two contests last week.
The Hawks (0-2) played the first match-up of their 24-game schedule at home March 15 versus the Putnam High Kingsmen and lost, 14-0, at Quinton Street Ballpark. The Kingsmen (1-0) scored two runs in the first inning and added one in the second for a 3-0 lead. After a scoreless third frame, the Kingsmen scored a couple in the fourth, extending their advantage to 5-0.
The Kingsmen’s momentum continued in the fifth inning as they scored nine runs to conclude the contest early via the 10-run mercy rule. Putnam outhit The Dalles 10-1. The Dalles freshman Finley Corbin had a single, the only hit for the Hawks.
The Hawks played their first road game of the season March 18 versus the Class 6A Gresham High Gophers (1-1) and they lost 8-2 at Gresham High School.
The Hawks had a rough start again, falling behind 5-0 after two innings. The Hawks scored a run in the third, but Gresham responded by scoring two in the bottom half of the frame for an insurmountable 7-1 lead.
The Dalles junior Evan Baldy (2-for-3, two singles, RBI) led the Hawks’ offense. Sophomore Nolan Donivan (1-for-2, single, RBI), senior Austin Agidius (1-for-3, single) and freshman Avery Schwartz (1-for-2, single) also contributed to the Hawks offense, which totaled five hits.
The quartet of Hawk pitchers Braden Schwartz, Henry Begay, Avery Schwartz and Donivan limited Gresham to six hits and combined for 11 strikeouts.
The Dalles was scheduled to play in the Red Lion Buckaroo Classic spring break tournament this week in Pendleton. The Dalles plays its next game at home March 29 at 5 p.m. versus the Forest Grove High Vikings.
