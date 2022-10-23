The No. 11-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (14-0 league, 22-6 overall) won their first Class 1A Big Sky League Volleyball District Championship since 2018 on Saturday at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.
The Redsides won a morning semifinal match 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 over the Sherman County High Huskies (11-3 league, 18-5 overall). The Redsides followed by winning the district title game, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23, over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-2 league, 19-5 overall).
“I’m very proud of our team and it was definitely a goal of ours to win the title and get that board to hang in our gym,” said Coach Susie Miles. “We had a great day. We walked right off the bus, and we were ready to do our job. We knew that we had two games that we had to play, and we had to play well in order to win because all of our opponents were good teams.”
The Redsides will now prepare to play a first-round home game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent Wednesday in the 32-team OSAA state playoffs, which they’ve reached for a fifth consecutive year.
The Huskies took third place in the four-team district tournament, as they bounced back from the loss to the Redsides and won 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (8-6 league, 12-11 overall). The Huskies, guided by fifth-year Coach Karissa Gorham, qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2018. They’ll play a first-round game Wednesday on the road against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
“We didn’t play up to our ability in the first game against South Wasco, so that was a little disappointing, but we’re happy with the outcome at the end of the day,” said Gorham. “It’s very exciting to be in the playoffs because we haven’t been there in a long time and everyone is pretty happy. We accomplished our goals that we had at the beginning of the season, which was to qualify for districts and go to state.”
