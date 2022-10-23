The No. 11-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (14-0 league, 22-6 overall) won their first Class 1A Big Sky League Volleyball District Championship since 2018 on Saturday at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.

The Redsides won a morning semifinal match 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 over the Sherman County High Huskies (11-3 league, 18-5 overall). The Redsides followed by winning the district title game, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23, over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-2 league, 19-5 overall).