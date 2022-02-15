The Class 1A boys basketball season concluded for the Dufur High Rangers and the Horizon Christian High Hawks, who both lost Big Sky League, first round, district playoff games Monday.
The No. 13 ranked, West Division No. 2-seed Rangers (7-2 Big Sky, 8-5 overall) had the momentum of a four-game win streak, they had home-court advantage and they were the higher ranked team versus the No. 21 ranked, East Division No. 3-seed Echo High Cougars (6-3 Big Sky, 13-7). But it was the Cougars who came out on top with a, 79-65, win over the Rangers Monday at Dufur High School.
The Cougars took control by outscoring the Rangers 23-13 in the second quarter for a 39-27 halftime advantage. The Cougars’ momentum continued in the second half as they built a 62-45 lead after three quarters.
“In the second quarter, they (Cougars) got some transition baskets, and they also made a couple of threes to get a halftime lead,” said Dufur Coach Hollie Darden. “They got some easy layins in transition and we turned the ball over too often. They were outrebounding us, too, and they shot free throws very well (10-for-16). They did the things that they needed to do to get the win.
“Gabe Petroff had the best game that I’ve ever seen him play in scoring a career-high 21 points. It’s a good way for him to go out as a senior by playing his best game.”
The contest also marked the final game of the Dufur High career for seniors Wyatt Miller and Carson Smith. Dufur junior Marcus Radcliffe had 14 points.
Echo advances to a second-round game Wednesday at No. 7-ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (9-0 Big Sky, 18-0) at 6 p.m.
The West Division No. 3-seed Hawks (6-4 Big Sky, 13-8) had a tough road matchup versus the No. 14-ranked, East Division No. 2 seed Condon High Blue Devils (6-3 Big Sky, 14-5). Condon entered the contest on a five-game win streak and extended it to six with the, 71-51, win over the Hawks at Condon High School.
Condon advanced to play a second-round game versus the No. 5-ranked top-seeded South Wasco County High Redsides (10-0 Big Sky, 20-0) Wednesday at 6 p.m. at South Wasco High in Maupin. Monday’s game was the final one for Horizon seniors Josh Rogers and Alex Whitaker.
In the girls district playoffs on Tuesday, Dufur (5-4 league, 8-5) plays Echo (7-1, 14-4) at 6 p.m. at Echo High School and South Wasco (9-1 league, 14-6) plays Condon (4-4 league, 9-8) at 6 p.m. at South Wasco High in Maupin. The winners advance to Thursday’s second round games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.