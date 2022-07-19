Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Water sports fanatics from across the country flocked to the Hood River event site on July 8-11 for North America’s largest amateur kiteboarding race, Kiteboard4Cancer. In it’s 16th year, the event brought in nearly $250,000 in donations, sponsorships and fundraising. All proceeds will go to Project Koru and fund adventure camps for their young adult cancer survivors. Chair on the board of directors Steve Fisher said he was skeptical at first when participation was low just a week and a half before the event.
“We were wondering if it’s even going to happen,” said Fisher. “And then all of a sudden people begin to sign up, fundraise money, show up and have a good time.”
The event featured live music from local bands, food trucks and a silent auction.
La Vaquita, a Mosier-based food truck, kept spectators fed, while musical groups like Guilty of Groove, The Cliffhangers Band and Mostly Strays from Portland and Daniel Hilsinger — who is a cancer survivor — kept them entertained.
The six hour race duly tested each athlete's mental strength and physical stamina. Hood River's Colson Zack won the mens wingfoiling by racing more than 80 miles during the alloted time. In his third year competing and in the midst of a pandemic he was happy to see such a positive turnout. "It was great to have so many people on the water for the event and to see the support from the community," said Zack.
The Hood River event site will be the host of the 2022 Gorge Challenge, formerly known as the Gorge Paddle Challenge, on July 22-24.
