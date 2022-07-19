HOOD RIVER — Water sports fanatics from across the country flocked to the Hood River event site on July 8-11 for North America’s largest amateur kiteboarding race, Kiteboard4Cancer. In it’s 16th year, the event brought in nearly $250,000 in donations, sponsorships and fundraising. All proceeds will go to Project Koru and fund adventure camps for their young adult cancer survivors. Chair on the board of directors Steve Fisher said he was skeptical at first when participation was low just a week and a half before the event.

“We were wondering if it’s even going to happen,” said Fisher. “And then all of a sudden people begin to sign up, fundraise money, show up and have a good time.”

