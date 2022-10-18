Sherman County won two out of three volleyball matches last week to take second place in the Big Sky East Division at 10-3, behind No. 18 ranked Ione/Arlington.
The Huskies won 3-0 on the road over the Condon High Blue Devils (4-9 league, 5-14 overall). The Huskies then split a dual match Oct. 15 in Fossil, winning 3-0 over the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (8-5 league, 14-8 overall), before losing their final regular season game to South Wasco.
The Huskies will play a Big Sky League playoff crossover game Wednesday at 5 p.m. versus the Dufur High Rangers (6-7 league, 6-11 overall) at Condon High School.
Dufur won one of three games last week to conclude the regular season and take third place in the Big Sky West Division. Dufur lost 3-1 to Klickwood on Oct. 13 at Klickitat High School. The Rangers then split an Oct. 15 dual match at Lyle High School. Dufur won 3-0 over the Bickleton High Pirates (2-11 league, 3-14 overall), followed by a 3-2 loss to Condon.
Klickwood won two of four games last week to take second place in the Big Sky West Division. The Eagles won 3-0 on the road Oct. 11 at Bickleton, followed by a win over Dufur.
Klickwood dropped both games in a dual match Oct. 15 in Fossil to conclude the regular season. Klickwood lost 3-0 to Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler and 3-0 to Sherman. Alise Gimlin (five kills, ace three digs), Chloe Wenz (four kills, four digs), Jayla Avila (11 assists, ace), Sam Knott (three kills, ace, five digs) and Ally McFall (five kills, ace) led Klickwood in the match in Fossil.
In the contest against Sherman, the trio of Gimlin (five kills, ace, three assists), Knott (three assists, two kills) and Wenz (two kills, three aces) helped lead the Eagle offense.
Klickwood, guided by Coach Jaecee Hoctor, will play a Big Sky League District Playoff first round game Wednesday versus Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Condon High School. The winner moves on to the Oct. 22 district tourney in The Dalles.
“We had a bit of a rough morning playing volleyball Saturday in Fossil,” said Hoctor. “I hope the girls play hard, tough and leave everything they have on the court Wednesday at our crossover game against Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.”
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (3-10 league, 4-13 overall) concluded their season by winning two-out-three games last week. The Cougars won 3-0 at home over Horizon Oct. 11. The Cougars played a dual match at home Oct. 15, and they won 3-1 over Bickleton, followed by a 3-0 loss to Condon in their season finale at Lyle High School.
Horizon, guided by first-year Coach Chelsea Cox, concluded its season at home Oct. 15, losing 3-1 to the Big Sky East Division Champion Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-2 league, 18-4 overall) in Hood River. The Hawks started out strong behind the net play of junior Julia Bounds in winning the first set, 25-23, before losing the next three sets 25-8, 25-8, 25-18.
“Our team has improved so much; the girls have a great attitude, and they all work together super hard,” said Cox.
