Sherman County won two out of three volleyball matches last week to take second place in the Big Sky East Division at 10-3, behind No. 18 ranked Ione/Arlington.

The Huskies won 3-0 on the road over the Condon High Blue Devils (4-9 league, 5-14 overall). The Huskies then split a dual match Oct. 15 in Fossil, winning 3-0 over the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (8-5 league, 14-8 overall), before losing their final regular season game to South Wasco.