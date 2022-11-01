HR FBall

Hood River sophomore quarterback Davis Parr drops back in the pocket and surveys the defensive coverage. On Oct. 28, Parr threw for career-highs in touchdowns and passing yards. The Eagles slim 41-40 win secured them the final spot in the Class 5A State Playoffs. The Eagles will head to No. 1 Summit on Nov. 4. CGN photo/file

Hood River Valley won a Special District 1 playoff game, 41-40, Friday at Forest Grove and qualified for next week’s Class 5A state football playoffs.