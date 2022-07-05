The Hood River Valley High School boys and girls basketball players put summer vacation on hold for a week as they attended team camps last month.
The girls, led by head Coach Steve Noteboom, assistant coach Tom Ames and freshmen coach Haley Lebsack, took seven players to Seaside for games, drills, and bonding on the beach. HRV boys head Coach Christopher Dirks, junior varsity coach Juan Zuniga, freshmen coach Noah Noteboom, and eleven players traveled northeast to Spokane for a camp at Gonzaga University. Both teams were out of town from June 26 through 29.
Both programs are in the midst of a transition period, particularly the boys team which graduated nine seniors in June. The infusion of young talent has given Dirks an opportunity to implement a new sense of culture.
“We have a lot of work to do, not only on the court but off the court, too,” Dirks said. “Only one of the players has ever played an entire season of varsity basketball.”
The Eagles were one of more than 60 teams that visited the Gonzaga campus for the team camp. From the day they arrived, to the final tournament, they were playing against teams from Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. The Eagles were fortunate enough to play on the main court at McCarthey Athletic Center where they defeated Mt. Vernon, WA.
When the boys weren’t playing games, they were treated to instructional sessions with Gonzaga coaches and players. The men’s team assistant coaches put current players through skill drills and explained how they can translate to in-game situations.
For the first time in more than a decade, the Hood River girls basketball team went to a summer camp. The three coaches and seven players had a successful campaign at the Seaside team camp. They won four of six games before the final tournament and split games in the tourney, but the most production happened off the court, Coach Noteboom said.
“Some of the girls had never played together before this summer,” Noteboom said. “We took a huge step forward.”
Most summer leagues across the state have ended as players are enjoying their summer and coaches are preparing for the upcoming fall and tryouts. People interested in the next organized basketball event or information on tryouts for next season, can contact boys head coach Christopher Dirks (christopher.dirks@hoodriver.k12.or.us) or girls head coach Steve Noteboom (steve.noteboom@hoodriver.k12.or.us).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.