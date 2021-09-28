Hood River continues its search this week for an Intermountain Conference volleyball win after starting the season with losses to three teams ranked among the top 12 in the state for Class 5A.
The latest loss came Thursday when the Eagles hosted the No. 12 Redmond Panthers at Vannet Court. Both teams were looking to end losing streaks.
After winning its first five contests, Redmond was in the midst of a four-game skid. The Eagles also experienced their own share of ups and downs throughout this season. The ups included two wins in its first three matches; among the downs were IMC losses to No. 7 Crook County and No. 8 Ridgeview this past week.
Redmond opened Thursday’s match strong, winning seven straight points. Miscommunications and late recoveries in the first set, saw the Eagles dig themselves into a double-digit deficit. They dropped the first set, 25-12.
Many Redmond supporters made the three-hour drive to see their team try to get back to winning ways. They were loud, but the Eagles were louder. The Hood River student section, especially, showed up in large numbers. Cheers were deafening when the Eagles would win a point, although their backing wasn’t enough to keep Hood River in the game.
The second set was more of the same. Redmond opened on a 6-0 run, until Emma Kroll earned the Eagles their first point of the set. She spiked a ball down the left side which glanced off a Redmond defender and out of bounds. Five points would be the closest the Eagles would get to Redmond’s lead, as the Panthers took the second set, 25-11.
Coach Courtney Harvey took her team aside between the second a third sets to try and breathe life into a deflated Eagle team. Coming into the third set, Hood River looked much better in almost every aspect. Clean rotations and powerful hits gave the Eagles their first lead of the night at 4-3.
For most of the set the two teams battled for the lead. Hood River tied the set, 13-13, but Redmond overpowered the Eagles and scored 10 straight points to close out the match.
Hood River’s next chance to improve its record came Tuesday, when the Eagles headed east to play Pendleton. The Buckaroos also lost to Redmond in straight sets two weeks ago. The Eagles host Gorge rival The Dalles (also 0-3 in league matches as of Sunday) on Thursday and host their own tournament Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.