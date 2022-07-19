The Unbeatable Blue Pandas and Team Tiger went head-to-head in a bout for the ages, with a two point win for Team Tiger at the Hood River Armory on Friday, July 15.

Both the Unbeatable Blue Pandas and Team Tiger were teams made of Roller Derby Youth Camp participants, ages 7 and up. This year marked the first time in three years that RDYC had been able to happen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.