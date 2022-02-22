Dufur High’s run in the Class 1A Big Sky League girls basketball district playoffs last week was a short one, as the Rangers lost, 63-35, to eventual district champion, Echo High, on Feb. 15.
The Big Sky West No. 3-seeded Rangers (5-4 league, 8-6) faced Big Sky East No. 2-seeded Echo in a tough road match-up. Senior Faith McCarty helped lead Echo to the victory by scoring a game-high 24 points. Echo’s 63 points was the most scored by a Dufur opponent this year.
The Rangers fell behind 25-4 after the first quarter. The Rangers were unable to comeback from the large deficit as they trailed 32-16 at halftime and 52-27 after three quarters. Senior post Brooke Beachamp led the Rangers in scoring with 11 points.
For the Rangers, guided by Coach Nathan Morris, the contest marked the final game of the Dufur High School career for 10 Ranger seniors: Beachamp, Grace Blenden, Abby Beal, Emily Crawford, Jadyn Fargher, Alicia Anderson, Hannah Kortge, Piper Neal, Ashley Bailey, and Grace Beal.
“I am incredibly grateful to have coached this group of girls,” said Morris. “They have meant the world to me these last three years and I will miss them tremendously.”
