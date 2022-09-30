New Oregon law
With mis-information and dis-information on the rise, two bills were passed in Oregon’s 2021 legislative session that prohibit knowingly communicating materially false statements with an intent to mislead people about elections.
The information below was correlated and is presented by the staff of the Columbia Gorge News, serving Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties in Oregon and portions of Klickitat County in Wash. A roundup of election stories can be found at www.gorgenews.com.
If you have additional election-related questions, contact your county to receive an answer from a trusted source: Wasco County Clerk’s office, 541-506-2530; Hood River County Elections, records and assessment department, 541-396-1442; Klickitat County auditors office, 509-773-4001; or the Sherman County Clerk’s office, 785-890-4806. The information below is compiled from the online sites of the election offices listed.
General Election, Nov. 8, 2022
Important dates
Sept. 23, 2022 - Military & overseas ballots mailed
Oct. 10, 2022 - Out of state ballots mailed
Oct. 18, 2022 - Last day to register to vote
Oct. 19, 2022 - Local ballots mailed to voters
Nov. 1 - Public test of the vote tally system
Nov. 8 - ELECTION DAY
Ballot drop boxes
Ballots may be mailed or dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day at one of these official outside 24/7 drop sites:
Hood River County
Hood River County Election Office, 601 State St., Hood River.
Cascade Locks City Hall, 140 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks.
Parkdale Elementary School, 4880 Van Nuys Drive, Mount Hood Parkdale.
Wasco County
Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington St., The Dalles, available at the 5th Street entrance.
Dufur City Hall, 175 NE 3rd St., Dufur
Maupin Civic Center, 507 Grant Ave., Maupin
Mosier City Hall, 208 Washington St., Mosier.
Simnasho, Three Warriors Market, 7700 Hwy 3, Warm Springs
Sherman County
Grass Valley,109 Mill St. Official white ballot box located next to the sidewalk, in front of City Hall, to the left of the city payment box. Available 24 hours.
Moro, 500 Court St. Official white, red & blue ballot box at the corner of Court & 5th streets. Available 24 hours. In the Sherman County Clerk’s Office; Regular business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m-.5 p.m.; Election day hours 7a.m.to 8 p.m.
Rufus, 304 W 2nd St. New official white, red & blue ballot box located in the City Hall parking lot. Available 24 hours.
Wasco, at the corner of Clark & Fulton streets. New official white, red & blue ballot box located just uphill from the stop sign at the corner of Fulton & Clark Streets and south of the City Hall sidewalk. City Hall is located at 1017 Clark St. Available 24 hours.
Klickitat County
Bickleton, Intersection of E. Market & S. Madison Streets, adjacent to Alderdale Grange.
Bingen, City Hall, 112 N. Ash St.
Centerville, 2288 Centerville Hwy., North side of Centerville Grange
Dallesport, community center parking lot, 136 6th St.
Glenwood, 209 E. Main, north of the general store.
Goldendale, corner of S. Columbus Ave. & W. Court St.
Goldendale - Inside the Auditor’s Office, 205 S. Columbus Ave., Room 203 (The courthouse is currently closed to the public).
Klickitat, State Hwy. 142 at Depot Park.
Lyle, Lions Club parking lot, intersection of 5th St. and Hwy. 14.
Roosevelt, Roosevelt School parking lot, 615 Chinook Ave.
Trout Lake, intersection of Jennings Rd. and Hwy 141, east of post office
White Salmon, Pioneer Center parking lot, as you exit, 501 N.E. Washington St.
Wishram, Park Place (North of Historic Locomotive).
