Gorge ballot drop-box locations; important dates New Oregon law

Rumors that only ballots issued by the Clerk's Office on Election Day will be counted are incorrect, according to Stephanie Kress, Wasco County public information officer.

"We have been made aware of a rumor stating that only ballots that are issued by the Clerk’s Office on Election Day will be counted. This information is false," Krell stated in a press release. "All ballots have been mailed to registered voters. Ballots that are returned by 8:00 PM on Nov. 8 at official drop-box locations, or via the United States Postal Service, will be officially cast.

"You do not need to pick up a ballot on Election Day. Oregon has been a vote-by-mail state for over 20 years and has procedures and practices in place to make sure elections are safe and accurate."

Questions and concerns regarding election can be addressed by calling the Wasco County Clerk’s Office at 541-506-2530.