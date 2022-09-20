HOOD RIVER — Nurses who work at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital were joined by members of the Oregon Nursing Association (ONA) during an “informational picket” in front of Providence Hood River on Thursday, Sept. 15. Labor representatives, current and former nurses and residents stood at the intersection of 12th and May Street  with signs in support of ONA members during ongoing union negotiations with Providence.

Nurses at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital have been working without a contract since March and have been in negotiations for eight months.