Those arrested are innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The Hood River Police reported that on July 3 - 4, two drug seizures took place.
NORCOR, July 1-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 3 — Cheryl Ann King Fries, 35, Salem, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and criminal mischief III.
July 3 — Jerry Michael Cooper, 52, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and violation of a release agreement; released.
June 6 — Salvador R. Villa Lopez, 37, two counts each coercion and harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 5 — Keith Emmerson Grant, 42, Hood River, unlawful distribution and possession of a controlled substance schedule II, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, unlawful distribution of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin I, two counts identity theft, misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon and six post-prison supervision sanctions.
July 6 — Justin Joseph Hayes, 41, Portland, unlawful distribution and possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, false information to a police officer, theft II, initiating a false report and a parole violation.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 2 — Emmanuel Gonzaga, 25, Parkdale, criminal trespass II; released.
July 6 — Jaimie Lynne Smith, 43, The Dalles, disorderly conduct II.
July 7 — Caleb Andrew Massengale, 34, The Dalles, criminal trespass II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 1 — Elizabeth Nicole Ward, 32, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 1 — Laurel Dawn Knoblich, 65, Yakima, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and assault on a public safety officer; released.
July 3 — Carlos Javier Courtier, 25, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 3 — John D. Patton, 43, Tygh Valley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 5 — Uriel Marquez Marquez, 58, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 5 — Dennis Phillip Jackson, 61, Wamic, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 7 — Juan Luis Rodriguez Guzman, 27, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 7 — Oscar Pablo-Ramirez, 18, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 7 — Albert Prucha, 52, Corvallis, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 2 — Cory James Widner, 39, Mosier, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, false information to a police officer, two counts each failure to appear I and II, and two parole violations.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 1 — Malik Keanunu Curtis Mendoza, 27, The Dalles, felony failure to register as a sex offender; released.
July 2 —Rose Marie Castro, 35, Harrah, Wash., failure to appear II.
July 2 — Johnny Ellery Smith, 34, Warm Springs, failure to appear II.
July 2 — Willie Demon Smith, 38, Gladstone, failure to appear I; released.
July 2 — Jacob Ryan Phillips, 44, The Dalles, four counts failure to appear II.
July 2 — Carlos Torres Barahona, 23, Portland, violation of a restraining order; released.
July 3 — Jose Castaneda Rosas, 31, no city listed, parole violation, unauthorized distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance schedule II and felony fugitive from another state.
July 4 — Gregory Allen Ott, 62, The Dalles, violation of a release agreement.
July 5 — Hunter Lynn Brown, 22, Burbank, Wash., contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
July 6 — Dylan Andrew Smed, 29, Vancouver, failure to appear II; released.
July 6 — Kyle Ryle Frizzell McIntyre, 29, The Dalles, six counts failure to appear I and four counts failure to appear II.
July 6 — Anthony Shawn Reeder, 54, Motlios, Ore., five counts failure to appear II; released.
June 6 — Lawrence James Berry, 41, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear I and three counts failure to appear II.
July 6 — Michael Allen Turner, 32, two counts failure to appear I and four counts failure to appear II.
July 6 — Andrew William Glen Buckles, 34, The Dalles, three probation violations.
June 7 — Jeremiah Louis Jones, 33, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction, failure to appear (bench warrant), failure to appear on a criminal citation and interference with a police officer.
July 7 — Randy Scott Ross, 33, Corvallis, probation violation.
July 7 — Javier Mateo Gomez, 28, Corvallis, probation violation.
July 7 — Jeris Joan Wall, 43, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
July 7 — Daniel Joseph Smith, 36, Corvallis, failure to appear (bench warrant) and post-prison supervision sanction.
Sex offenses:
July 7 — Joshua Jeremiah Bonfil, 24, The Dalles, sex abuse II.
July 7 — Anthony Joseph Bartholomew, 27, Corvallis, sex abuse I and II and two counts sodomy I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 2 — Daniel Scott Hambrick, 51, Pflugerville, Texas, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; released.
July 7 — Emily Dawn Roethe, 27, Dallesport, theft III; released.
July 7 — Reynaldo Cruz Perez, 38, The Dalles, theft III; released.
July 7 — Jimmy Lee Champion, 33, Hood River, forgery I and identity theft; released.
Other:
July 8 — Rebecca Merrill, 46, The Dalles, criminal mistreatment I.
Bingen-White Salmon, June 27 to July 3
The following crime were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), escape (one), resisting arrest (one) and trespass (one).
Notable incidents
Three thefts: In one incident, fraud was reported; the investigation is ongoing.
Two motor vehicle crashes: One was non-injury.
Four fireworks complaints were recorded.
A water accident was reported July 1 in Bingen; the investigation is ongoing.
A vehicle fire was reported June 29 in Bingen; the investigation is ongoing..
Hood River Police, June 26 to July 2
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (six), unlawful use of a motor vehicle (one), restraining order violation (one) and warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts reported: Items stolen from a vehicle parked at the hospital, tires off of a mountain bike, kiteboard and foil at the Event Site, two incidents of stolen catalytic converters, donuts from Rosauers, shoplifting at Walmart and a cellphone left behind at Walmart that was later picked up by an unknown person.
Eight warrant arrests: In one incident, officers were dispatched to Walmart regarding a possible fraudulent transaction. The suspect was located and cited for a warrant issued out of Multnomah County.
Six DUII arrests: In one incident, a Yakima resident was lodged at NORCOR on the charge of DUII-controlled substance. In the same incident, a male was lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation detainer issued out of Washington County.
Two hit and runs reported: In one incident, two vehicles were hit by another driver who left the scene. Case is pending follow up by the detective.
Officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation. The passenger was known from previous contacts. It was discovered that he had a no contact order with the driver, who is a relative. The probation officer was contacted and they issued a detainer for his arrest. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Officers responded to three calls at the Event Site involving kiteboarders in distress.
The Dalles Police, July 1-7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mistreatment (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), harassment (two), trespass (three), violation of a release agreement (two), and warrant (10).
Notable incidents
Eleven motor vehicle crashes: One incident was a vehicle vs. deer; the deer ran off. The vehicle sustained front end damage. In another, it was reported that a vehicle crashed into a house; no injuries were reported. In a third, an intoxicated male hit a parked van while driving and was cited.
Eight hit and runs reported.
Sixteen thefts: Items included two vehicle batteries in the same incident, money in separate incidents, breakers from a Tesla charging station, a vehicle and four reports of shoplifting. In one incident, a male from Portland attempted to use a false ID to cash a check at a bank. He ran from law enforcement but was later placed under arrest. He claimed to have ingested heroin and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. He also had a felony warrant out of Clackamas.
A dog fight was reported on W. 16th on July 3. One female reported an injury to her finger, which was bleeding. One of the dogs was also bleeding.
Two callers reported a brush fire at the Marina July 4, believed to be started by fireworks. Officers assisted with crowd control.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 1-7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (one), providing false info to a police officer (one), restraining order violation (one), and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Items included three sets of tires from the same location, two coolers from different locations, 1 vehicle, fuel.
In one incident, a generator, pistol and several tools were reported to have been taken overnight. In another, everything was reported to have been taken from a campsite at Maupin City Park; a suspect was caught on video.
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a male was injured in a dirt bike incident; he was not wearing a helmet and had lacerations to his side and was confused. He was later cited for DUII.
Three DUII arrests: In one incident, BAC registered .17% for a female, who was lodged at NORCOR, and in another, BAC registered .13% for a male.
A hayfield was reported to be on fire on Threemile/Dodson Road July 2; it was not near any structures and was knocked down.
Oregon State Police
On July 1 at 6:40 p.m., a trooper responded to a possible hazard/driving complaint. A vehicle was located on I-84 at 60.5 westbound on the right shoulder. The trooper stopped and saw the driver, 65, had an open container of vodka within reach. She consented to field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody for DUII. The trooper transported the driver to the hospital; once there, she attempted to kick the trooper in the groin, making contact on the inside of his right knee. She was lodged at NORCOR for DUII and attempted assault on a public safety officer. When deputies searched her purse, a glass pipe and baggie with methamphetamine residue were located. The driver was additionally cited for open container and possession of methamphetamine (under 2 grams).
On July 1 at 11:30 p.m. on Cherry Heights Road and Anderson Way, The Dalles, troopers stopped a vehicle after observing it repeatedly fail to maintain lane. The driver, 56, admitted to consuming alcohol and consented to field sobriety tests. The passenger, 58, who was intoxicated, became belligerent during the tests and was in possession of a gun. The driver was placed under arrest and two troopers were able to secure the gun. Several sober family members responded to take possession of the truck and give the passenger a ride home. The driver was transported to NORCOR; BAC registered .10%. She was cited and released to the care of her son and the gun was taken for safekeeping.
On July 2 at 2:33 p.m. on I-84 at milepost 52 eastbound, a truck pulling a trailer was pulled over after two calls reporting unsafe driving and speeding. The driver, 63, consented to field sobriety tests, then was transported to NORCOR. BAC registered .22%. The vehicle and trailer were released to the driver’s wife; the driver was also released to his wife.
