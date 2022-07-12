The Hood River Police reported that on July 3 - 4, two drug seizures took place.
In the first, a male was stopped for a minor traffic infraction. During the course of the stop, it was determined the male had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine and some suspected fentanyl pills; he was booked and lodged at NORCOR.
The second stop occurred about 36 hours after the first, again with a vehicle stopped for a minor traffic infraction. During the course of the investigation, a large amount of suspected, pure uncut fentanyl and fentanyl pills were seized along with a significant amount of methamphetamine and heroin. A large amount of cash, ammunition and a restricted weapon were also seized. All these items together along with the scale and packaging constitute possession and delivery, and the local male driver was lodged at NORCOR on several drug related charges and identity theft.
