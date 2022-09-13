Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
1235 State St. No. 100, Hood River
Sept. 14, 7 p.m. — Love, DEAN, husband and wife musician duo to perform at KickStand Coffee and Kitchen.
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Sept. 15, 5 p.m. — Local Musicians jam at Phelps Creek Vineyards every Thursday.
Sept. 16 , 1 p.m. — September is the best month to visit the beautiful setting of Jacob Williams Winery, complete with the music from Hwy 14.
Scot Bergeron at Le Doubblé Troubblé
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. — Musician Scot Bergeron to perform solo at White Salmon winery.
Sep. 16, 7 p.m. — Country blues on a National steel guitar from Oregon independent singer songwriter Mountain Son at Double Mountain Brewery.
Sonny Pache in Hood River
1021 12th St., Hood River
Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Portland singer/songwriter to perform at Working Hands Brewery
Sept. 16, 6 p.m. — Wasco Bros
Sept. 18, 6 p.m. — Sportin’ Lifers
209 E . Second St., The Dalles
Sept. 17 , 7 p.m. — Live Music by Al Hare every Monday at Last Stop Saloon.
Live Music: The Hazelnuts
1021 12th St., Hood River
Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. — The Hazelnuts, featuring Crazy Pete and Gary Reed, to play at Working Hands Brewery.
Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
Dave Henehan at The Pines 1852
Sept. 18, 3 p.m. — Join Dave Henehan (guitar) and friends for an afternoon of spirited jazz. Come support the new jazz series at The Pines.
