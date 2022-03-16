The Hood River city bowling championships were conducted at Orchard Lanes last week. It’s the premier challenge of the year for all local league bowlers and it’s been an annual happening right here in our little town for the past 70 years, how about that! To make it fair for all, the tournament included handicap. Bowlers tested their skills with three games in each of singles, doubles, and team events. There was also optional handicap and scratch all events which is a combination of an individual’s scores for all nine games. Turnout was excellent with 206 bowlers competing in the tournament.
Wunderkind Kristen Kawachi successfully defended her singles crown that she won last year. She did it in spectacular fashion with a clear-cut, virtuoso performance. Kristen’s beautiful, crisp, down and in game that fits the oil pattern at Orchard Lanes like a glove, was just what the doctor ordered as she pummeled the pins with a huge 811 total. Winning two in a row like this is a big deal — it’s hard enough to beat all of the good bowlers here once but it’s simply astonishing to do it two years in a row! Ladies, take note, once again this proves you can bowl and beat the best, so get involved with this great game. Let’s go bowling!
Joey Sheirbon and Jeff Hasegawa each won two events, team, and doubles. Mr. Reliable, the always steadfast Stuart Kawachi joined with Joey and Jeff in the team win, chipping in a nice set. And, after that nice warm up, Joey really turned it on, unleashing his pin-busting, down and in game on the unsuspecting sticks, logging a career best, gaudy 776 series that keyed his doubles win with Jeff. It’s good to see “Hase” back in ten-pin action; after all, Jeff is famous for the “English” he imparts on his bowling ball that somehow keeps the sticks low so instead of them exploding upwards like what happens to most bowlers, they fight to knock each other down on the pin deck which results in many amazing mixer action strikes.
Lanky Matt Hodges bowled lights out all week posting big numbers in every event. Matt, who looks down to the 6-foot 5-inch level, revved up his “A” game, using that powerful, off the corner down and in line that he’s famous for and it clicked like clockwork as he crunched the sticks for a super-dooper 747 in team. He continued on, hot as a firecracker averaging 231 for the tournament, winning handicap all-events by 116 pins over his nearest rival, the ubiquitous Kristen Kawachi.
Finally, we can’t overlook the over-all, dominating performance by Jeff Miller, our local, long-time, renowned No. 1 bowler who clearly demonstrated he’s still the best. Jeff’s big, roundhouse curve couldn’t miss as he led all of the big shooters in the tournament with a painful but awesome 799 series in the team event. Ouch! Just one silly little pin away from a monumental 800 series! Unflustered by that slap in the face, Jeff went on to win the prestigious scratch all-events crown averaging 235 for the tournament. Obviously, winning this event is the pinnacle of bowling prowess because you get no help from handicap, it’s all on you — you only get what you bowl, period. We always say, at least for one brief shining moment that the scratch all events winner is the best bowler in town. All hail to Jeff Miller, the best bowler in town!
Here are the final results for the top places in each event:
SINGLES EVENT:
1st - Kristen Kawachi: 670 + 141 handicap: 811 total pins
2nd - Patrick Olson:745 + 0 handicap: 745 total pins
3rd - Matt Hodges: 647 + 69 handicap: 716 total pins
4th - Joey Sheirbon: 640 + 60 handicap: 700 total pins
DOUBLES EVENT:
1st - Jeff Hasegawa: 563
Joey Sheirbon: 776
Handicap: 174
1,513 total pins
2nd - Kristen Kawachi 579
Stuart Kawachi: 605
Handicap: 252
1,436 total pins
3rd - Mike Bosse: 548
John Riggleman: 727
Handicap: 159
1,434 total pins
4th - Bernie Keys: 612
Josh Worth 725
Handicap 87
1,424 total pins
TEAM EVENT:
1st - Team SHEIRBON:
Jeff Hasegawa: 556
Stuart Kawachi: 592
Joey Sheirbon: 633
Handicap: 285
2,066 total pins
2nd - Team NISHI:
Kristen Kawachi: 564
Janet Kawachi: 431
Stuart Kawachi: 604
Handicap: 456
2,055 total pins
3rd – HOOD RIVER SUPPLY:
Woody Eskildsen: 564
Shannon Troxel: 307
Aaron Troxel: 699
Handicap: 468
2,038 total pins
4th – WILD GIANT STUDIO:
Matt Hodges: 747
Kyle Van Cleave: 537
Dustin Ticknor: 573
Handicap: 162
2,019 total pins
5th – COLLINS AEROSPACE:
Paul Dethman: 472
Ken Thornton: 515
Jeff Miller: 799
Handicap: 228
2,014 total pins
HANDICAP ALL-EVENTS:
1st - Matt Hodges, 2,287 total pins:
647 singles, 686 doubles, 747 team, 207 handicap
2nd - Kristen Kawachi, 2,171 total pins:
526 singles, 658 doubles, 564 team, 423 handicap
3rd – Jeff Miller, 2,123 total pins:
680 singles, 644 doubles, 799 team, 0 handicap
4th - Lenny Bunting, 2,117 total pins:
557 singles, 515 doubles, 640 team, 405 handicap
SCRATCH ALL-EVENTS (NO HANDICAP):
1st - Jeff Miller, 2,123 total pins (235 average):
680 singles, 644 doubles, 799 team
2nd - Patrick Olson, 2,110 total pins (234 average):
745 singles, 663 doubles, 702 team
3rd - Matt Hodges, 2,080 total pins (231 average):
647 singles, 686 doubles, 747 team
4th - Josh Worth, 2,040 total pins (226 average):
662 singles, 725 doubles, 653 team
HIGH LEAGUE GAMES AND SERIES LAST WEEK:
Monday night Industrial:
Jeff Miller: 268, 265, 767
Patrick Olson: 279, 265, 744
Aaron Troxel: 267, 699
Ken Thornton: 247, 664
Dustin Ticknor: 247, 655
Kyle VanCleave: 242
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies:
Jeff Miller: 232, 201 614
Lynn Spellman: 216, 211, 604
Tony Teschner: : 214
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Patrick Olson: 247, 237, 236, 720
Jeff Miller: 235, 660
Ciena Brittle: 245, 202, 616
Stan Pratnicki: 256
Jeremy Bloom: 255
Mark Chabotte: 237
Ron Ward: 236
Lynn Spellman: 236
Josh Worth: 235
Bernie Keys: 205, 201
