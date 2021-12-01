HOOD RIVER — The Hood River City Council was approached by the Parks and Recreation District, who is seeking their support in increasing property tax rates for the local parks district. To do this, they must dissolve the current parks and rec district and form a new district. Current tax limits, set in the late 1990s, were set to maintain the basic pool only. The current tax rate is $0.34 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is among the lowest in Oregon. As the Parks District faces a failing pool and continued program expansion, they will be asking for a new rate limit of $1.24 per $1,000 of assessed value.
This decision has been in the works for more than five years. After a study revealing that the pool is in need of major repairs or replacement, and two public outreach efforts, the board of directors decided unanimously to ask residents to dissolve the district and form a new one at an increased tax rate. The department is working on a resolution to hopefully approve the county’s “Order of Formation” so the county commission can move forward with placing the “Order” on the ballot for voter consideration, but the city council and City Attorney Dan Kearns would like to see improvement in the resolution’s language.
Hood River’s current tax rate was established to maintain the 1990s version of the current pool. But as Hood River has grown, so have the needs for parks, recreation programming, and trails, as well as the demand for the pool. With a current tax rate of $0.34 per $1,000 of assessed value, the district falls well behind most others, including Wasco County, which gets $1, Madras at $1.30, and Bend, which collects $1.60, all per $1,000 of assessed value.
If the Dissolution/Reformation passes, so will the new tax rate. It’s another “Vote Yes Twice” campaign, as the public must agree to Dissolve the current district, and Re-Form a new one at a higher tax rate. The first to-do for the parks board will be to deal with the failing pool. With options ranging from a minimal fix-up all the way to a three level venue with community center on top, they are relying on voters for increased funding.
