What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community events
July 19 — Stay Healthy and On Your Feet (Free Fall Prevention Event), 10 a.m. to noon in the community meeting room at FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. How to reduce risk of falling (medications, footwear, home environment, etc.). Can bring med list to discuss with pharmacist. To sign up or for questions, contact Roni at 541-705-4870 or rhyde@gobhi.org.
July 19 — Snapdragon Yoga, noon at the Cascade Locks Library and 3:30 p.m. at the Parkdale Library. Themed yoga for children.
July 19 — DJ Zur Foam Party, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Music, foam machines and ice cream. (Wear clothes that can get wet.) All ages.
July 19 — Music and Magic in the Park: Greta Pedersen & Mark Hanson, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 19 — Hidden History and Exhibit Reception: Oregon State Parks with Peter Marbach, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Oregon Historical Society commissioned Marbach to document many of Oregon’s 254 state parks. Free; $10 donation appreciated.
July 20 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. at 211 Webber St., The Dalles, or via Zoom, zoom.us/j/8323818500, Meeting ID: 832 381 8500; One tap mobile +16699009128,,8323818500# US (San Jose).
July 20 — Live with Bears and Be Aware, 7 p.m. at the Underwood Community Center, 951 School House Road. With Dan Kolenbery and Todd Jacobsen from Washington Fish and Wildlife. Q&A to follow.
July 20 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 7-8:30 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River (meeting room). Free. With Carola Stepper.
July 20 & July 22 — Puncturevine Pulling Volunteer Event, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hood River Waterfront. With Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District. Info and register at www.hoodriverswcd.org.
Thru July 21 — Vacation Bible School, 9-11:30 a.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road,The Dalles. For kids entering 1-6 grades. Registration forms at gatewaypc.org. Free.
Thru July 21 — Vacation Bible School, 1-2:30 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. More info at www. trbaptistchurch.com.
July 21 — High Prairie Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. First and third Fridays of the month. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
July 21 — United Way of the Columbia Gorge Concert & Live Auction, 5:30 p.m. at Bargeway Pub, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles. Bands Huckleberry Road, Jessie Leigh. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits in the Gorge. Tickets at uwcg.ejoinme.org/uwjulyconcert, Bargeway Pub or The Dalles Chamber (cash sales); 21 and over.
July 22 — 31st Leon Berry/Dave Baker Memorial Golf Tournament, 8 a.m. shotgun start at the Indian Creek Golf Course. Major annual fundraiser for White Salmon Rotary. Sponsors and golfers, contact Matt Stoneberg, 541-550-8467, or matt.stoneberg13@gmail.com.
July 25 — Chambers of the Future Event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus, building 2, floor 3. With Frank Kenny and Norma Davey. Cost $25, includes lunch. Info and register at 2mms.thedalleschamber.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=TDAC&evid=76245147.
July 25 — Jay Frasier, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library, 1 p.m. in Dufur and 3:30 p.m. in Maupin. Magic show, family-friendly.
July 25 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
July 25 — Ice Cream Social, 4-6 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Free ice cream and museum admission. Fiber artists will demonstrate and teach fiber art techniques. Try your hand at knitting, spinning and more.
July 25 — Wildfire Preparedness Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Solera Brewery, Parkdale. Details and free registration at beav.es/TUE.
July 26 — Messy Field Day, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Crafts and outdoor fun. For kids.
July 26 — Music and Magic in the Park, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St., The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.
July 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Blue Elk Farm & Vineyard, Husum. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
July 28-29 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at each location: 701 Struck Road (Community Center), 704 Centerville Highway (Old Fire Station) and 783 Centerville Highway.
July 29 — Columbia Riverkeeper Work Party, 9-11 a.m. at Nichols Natural Area, 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River. Snacks and prizes. RSVP at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events/2023/volunteer-729-hood-river.
Ongoing
First Monday — Adult Writers Group, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. Upcoming programs: July 20, Bob Garret reports on the Senior Center; July 27, Kiwanis social at Sherry Munro’s (no noon meeting). For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Saturdays & Sundays thru July — Lavender Daze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun-days. Featuring local artists; live music Saturdays 1-3 p.m. and Sundays 3-5 p.m.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
