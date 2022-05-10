On May 3, Klickitat County Commissioners signed a proclamation to designate May 11-17 as National Police Week.
More than 23,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice and have been killed in the line of duty, including three members of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office:
Sergeant Peter D. Garland, End of Watch July 18, 2007.
Deputy Michael J. McNabb, End of Watch April 17, 1986.
Deputy Danny K. Vaughn, End of Watch Nov. 19, 1976.
On May 12 at 2 p.m., the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a memorial ceremony on the steps outside of the Klickitat County Jail on the south side of the Courthouse in Goldendale. Everyone is welcome to this event. Afterwards, the public is invited to have refreshments in the Mt. Adams Room inside the new Administrative Services Building.
Additionally, on May 12 at 8 p.m., the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a candlelight vigil on the front lawn of the courthouse. Everyone is welcome to this event.
According to Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer, many organizations use this week to recognize the service and sacrifice of our current law enforcement officers and corrections officers for their dedication to the safety and protection of others.
Songer is inviting the public to join the various law enforcement agencies in Klickitat County for this event.
