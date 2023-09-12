UNDERWOOD — The adult Tule Fall Chinook salmon have started returning to the Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery.
Early season forecasts are predicting nearly 136,000 Tule Fall Chinook salmon back to the Bonneville Pool. Stop by to view adults leaping up the fish ladder and take a closer look at them in the adult holding ponds. Spring Creek is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Spawning begins Sept. 13 and will continue through Sept. 27 (spawn days include Sept. 13, 15, 16, 18-22, 25-27). The best time to view spawning is in the morning, as the process often wraps up by 2 p.m. daily.
The hatchery hosts its annual open house Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can watch the fish coming up the fish ladder, learn more about why and how fish are raised in hatcheries, watch a new generation of salmon being spawned and learn about fish marking. Also offered is the Migration Mini Golf Course as well as other educational activities.
For more information call the hatchery at 509-493-1730.
Cheri Anderson is an information and education specialist with the Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex.
