UNDERWOOD — The adult Tule Fall Chinook salmon have started returning to the Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery.

Early season forecasts are predicting nearly 136,000 Tule Fall Chinook salmon back to the Bonneville Pool.  Stop by to view adults leaping up the fish ladder and take a closer look at them in the adult holding ponds. Spring Creek is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.  