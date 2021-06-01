June 1 – June 9
Boys basketball
Tuesday, June 1: The Dalles at Pendleton; Redmond at Hood River; Mitchell Spray at Horizon; South Wasco at Echo
Wednesday, June 2: Sherman at Dufur; Horizon at Trout Lake
Thursday, June 3: Crook County at The Dalles; Condon at Lyle
Friday, June 4: Hood River at Pendleton; The Dalles at Ridgeview; Dufur at South Wasco
Monday, June 7: Trout Lake at Horizon
Tuesday, June 8: Redmond at The Dalles; Hood River at Ridgeview; Condon at South Wasco; Horizon at Dufur; Lyle at Trout Lake; Ione at Sherman
Wednesday, June 9: South Wasco at Trout Lake; Damascus at Dufur
Girls basketball
Tuesday, June 1: Hood River at Redmond; Pendleton at The Dalles; South Wasco at Echo
Wednesday, June 2: Sherman at Dufur; Horizon at Trout Lake
Thursday, June 3: The Dalles at Crook County
Friday, June 4: Pendleton at Hood River; Ridgeview at The Dalles; Dufur at South Wasco
Saturday, June 5: Centennial at Hood River
Monday, June 7: Trout Lake at Horizon
Tuesday, June 8: Ridgeview at Hood River; The Dalles at Redmond; Horizon at Dufur; Condon at South Wasco; Ione at Sherman
Wednesday, June 9: Damascus at Dufur; South Wasco at Trout Lake
Swimming
Thursday, June 3: The Dalles at Hood River
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday, June 2: Hood River at The Dalles
Saturday, June 5: Hood River Tournament
Wednesday, June 9: The Dalles at Hood River
Girls Wrestling
Saturday, June 5: Hood River Tournament
