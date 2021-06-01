June 1 – June 9

Boys basketball

Tuesday, June 1: The Dalles at Pendleton; Redmond at Hood River; Mitchell Spray at Horizon; South Wasco at Echo

Wednesday, June 2: Sherman at Dufur; Horizon at Trout Lake

Thursday, June 3: Crook County at The Dalles; Condon at Lyle

Friday, June 4: Hood River at Pendleton; The Dalles at Ridgeview; Dufur at South Wasco

Monday, June 7: Trout Lake at Horizon

Tuesday, June 8: Redmond at The Dalles; Hood River at Ridgeview; Condon at South Wasco; Horizon at Dufur; Lyle at Trout Lake; Ione at Sherman

Wednesday, June 9: South Wasco at Trout Lake; Damascus at Dufur

Girls basketball

Tuesday, June 1: Hood River at Redmond; Pendleton at The Dalles; South Wasco at Echo

Wednesday, June 2: Sherman at Dufur; Horizon at Trout Lake

Thursday, June 3: The Dalles at Crook County

Friday, June 4: Pendleton at Hood River; Ridgeview at The Dalles; Dufur at South Wasco

Saturday, June 5: Centennial at Hood River

Monday, June 7: Trout Lake at Horizon

Tuesday, June 8: Ridgeview at Hood River; The Dalles at Redmond; Horizon at Dufur; Condon at South Wasco; Ione at Sherman

Wednesday, June 9: Damascus at Dufur; South Wasco at Trout Lake

Swimming

Thursday, June 3: The Dalles at Hood River

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday, June 2: Hood River at The Dalles

Saturday, June 5: Hood River Tournament

Wednesday, June 9: The Dalles at Hood River

Girls Wrestling

Saturday, June 5: Hood River Tournament