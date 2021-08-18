After 16 months of limited operations, Wonderworks Children’s Museum, 206 Madison St., The Dalles, reopened Aug. 13. For the month of August, admission is free.
The space has been refreshed and is ready for children to explore and play, said a press release.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m.
The space is closed for cleaning and disinfecting from noon to 1 p.m., said a press release.
Wonderworks Children’s Museum has received a grant from Oregon Community Foundation. With this grant, the museum will:
• Offer free admission during the month of August.
• Offer a free school supply giveaway for elementary students starting Aug. 23.
• Offer free programing for kids and their families in September.
Additionally, those who were members as of March 2020 have had memberships extended to June 2022; annual memberships are $120 for a family and $200 for a childcare provider.
Wonderworks was founded in 1977 and relies on community support. To donate or become a volunteer, contact wonderworksboard@gmail.com.
