As a world-renowned music venue, New York City’s Carnegie Hall is known for its beautiful design, incredible acoustics and rich history. From Tchaikovsky on opening night in 1891 to the Beatles in 1964, Carnegie Hall has a long legacy of hosting talented and widely respected artists, which makes performing there a dream for so many young musicians.

A dream that two students from the Gorge are about to fulfill.

Wren.jpg

Wren Greeley-Havard
Cas.jpg

Cas Ortega