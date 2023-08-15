PORTLAND — The Oregon Tourism Commission, also known as Travel Oregon, recently launched a new advertising campaign platform called ‘Travel Oregon with Travel Oregon’ that promotes the idea that the best way to experience Oregon is with an Oregonian. This could be a guide, a podcast host with in-the-know recommendations or perhaps even a state park ranger with knowledge of Oregon’s dark skies. The campaign will allow Travel Oregon to drive more personal connections between visitors and the state’s people, cultures and must-see, but less-traveled, destinations while making Oregon feel welcoming to all.  

“The ‘Travel Oregon with Travel Oregon’ campaign celebrates the fact that Oregon is best experienced with a guide,” Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson said. “There’s so much to do and see here, so many incredible destinations and activities, that it can be hard to scratch the surface. Guides take visitors deeper, offering closer connections to welcoming, inclusive and immersive travel experiences.”