The logo for the park is a purple sneaker drawn by Jacob Rogers when he was 10 years old. Jacob’s friends Victor Heredia (left) and Zach Olmstead hold t-shirts with the logo.

 Kim Horton photo

On May 17, Thunder Island Brewing in Cascade Locks hosted the first fundraising event for Jacob’s Park, a memorial skatepark to be built in Mosier. The park is still in preliminary planning and design phases managed by Main Street Mosier, a community-based nonprofit whose mission is “to improve the quality of life in Mosier through community development, sustainable business, and historical preservation.”

Jacob Rogers was a Gorge local with a passion for skating. He passed away at a young age and his mother Andrea, former mayor of Mosier, is working to dedicate a skatepark as a memorial to her son. She spoke at the Thunder Island fundraiser, both thanking people for their attendance and donations and offering words of reflection on her son and what the park means to her family. The purple sneaker, the logo for the skatepark, was a design drawn by Jacob when he was around 10 years old. He told his mother there will never be a skatepark in Mosier, and Rogers can’t wait to change that.

