1922 — 100 years ago
Big Fire On Neal Creek — Fire Reported to be in Tree Tops and Traveling Fast: The whole of the countryside was lighted up on Wednesday night by a timber and brush fire in Neal Creek canyon. The fire was located near the Sutherland ranch and was traveling east. It was in the timber and had developed into a top fire. Its direction was from west to east and the indications were that it would quickly reach the county line. — Hood River News
The engineering firm of Stephens & Koon, awarded the contract for making surveys and estimates of the proposed storage reservoir at Brooks’ Meadows, has already started office work on the project, and a crew of men will be put in the field sometime during the first of next week, according to R. E. Koon of that firm, who was in The Dalles today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
All Hood River County Schools of the Unit system, with the one exception of Dee, show an increase in the number of pupils attending on the opening day, according to County Superintendent Walker L. Johns. This increase is somewhat surprising, for it had been anticipated that, following the internment of many Japanese families and the reported exodus of a number of white American families for defense centers, most of the schools would report reduced numbers of pupils this fall. — Hood River News
George P. Stadelman will file petitions today or tomorrow for the office of mayor of The Dalles, to be voted on at the general election November 3. So far as could be ascertained today, he has no opposition. He is the son of P. J. Stadelman, now state senator from this district and formerly mayor of The Dalles for 10 years, who also at one time was secretary of state for Oregon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Two historic Hood River churches became one Sunday when congregations voted overwhelmingly to merge the First Christian Church of Hood River and the Valley Christian Church. The wholehearted approval will result in a congregation of about 400 persons, combining the Valley Church’s approximate congregation of 240 and First Christian Church’s total of 187. Both were established about 75 years ago. Plans are underway for a new building to house the combined congregations, but no site has yet been selected. — Hood River News
Three students from Oregon State University and University of Oregon are furthering their preparation for teaching careers by working in The Dalles public schools. The homes of all three are in The Dalles. They are Mrs. Mary Jean Sargent, Miss Virginia Henkle, and Miss Bonnie Woolsey. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
In a special compact meeting Monday morning, the Indian gill net salmon season was extended through Thursday at noon in the Bonneville pool, and an additional two-day restricted season near the Spring Creek sanctuary will end Saturday at noon. According to Don Dompier, director of fish biologists at the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission in Portland, the compact was held to request the additional gill net season after preliminary reports indicated 33,000 Chinook salmon were harvested last week. “The fishermen knew the situation, and many of them just did not put their nets in front of their fellow fishermen because they were too crowded,” he said. — Hood River News
Telephone service to the south and west portions of The Dalles was interrupted at 4 a.m. Monday when water got into a manhole at 10th and Court streets and wet a cable carrying 3,700 pairs of lines. More than one inch of rain fell in The Dalles on Monday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
White Salmon area youths began their first day of the 1982-1983 school year last week, as did nine new teachers to the White Salmon Valley School District. Six of the nine teachers entered classrooms at the Hulan Whitson Elementary School, two at the White Salmon Middle School and one at Columbia High School. Although the teachers have diverse interests and hobbies, they all agreed the people in the area are friendly and the scenery beautiful. New staff members include Colorado native Dawn Smith (fourth grade), Christy Dewey (first grade), Johnna Spooner (kindergarten), Bill Eastman (math and reading specialist), Linda Neely (second grade), Linda Anderson (middle school English), Tamara Dokken (middle school electives), and Kevin Guay (high school English). — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
From new college credit offerings during the day and new dual credit opportunities for Hood River Valley High School students to more basic skills course options, Columbia Gorge Community College is expanding its services in Hood River County after voters approved annexing a major portion of the county into the college district last November. This fall’s lineup includes 23 sections of college credit classes offered primarily at Hood River County School District sites. — Hood River News
Hood River Mayor Paul Cummings expressed great empathy when his counterpart from The Dalles was late in paying off a bet Monday. “I understand why Mayor Van Cleave is late: This has to be the most embarrassing day of his life,” said Cummings. After The Dalles lost Friday’s football game with Hood River by a wide margin, Van Cleave and his city manager, Nolan Young, were expected to sweep pavement at Hood River city hall by 9:15 a.m. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
It’s not every day that an organization turns down a six-figure grant, yet last week, members of the local Watershed Resource Inventory Area (WRIA) did just that by failing to reach an 80 percent supermajority required for approval of a $100,000 grant that would have gone to pay for a study of in-stream water flows in the watershed. One of those who voted against the grant, Bob Wittenburg, said the language used by the Department of Ecology was vague. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.