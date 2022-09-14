B5 History-George Lindsay-2.jpg

George Lindsay, a news and commercial photographer based in The Dalles, is pictured at his desk at The Dalles Optimist newspaper, at left, on May 4, 1951. 

1922 — 100 years ago

Big Fire On Neal Creek — Fire Reported to be in Tree Tops and Traveling Fast: The whole of the countryside was lighted up on Wednesday night by a timber and brush fire in Neal Creek canyon. The fire was located near the Sutherland ranch and was traveling east. It was in the timber and had developed into a top fire. Its direction was from west to east and the indications were that it would quickly reach the county line. — Hood River News

1942 editorial cartoon

An editorial cartoon in the Sept. 14, 1942, issue of The Dalles Daily Chronicle speaks to the fears of inflation during World War II.
B5 History George Lindsay-4.jpg

George Lindsay is pictured in his darkroom in an undated photograph. In the 1980s, he became a popular local columnist, his work appearing in The Dalles Daily Chronicle and The Dalles Reminder.