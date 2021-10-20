1921 — 100 years ago
A number of Hood River and Mosier residents were on hand on Wednesday afternoon, when the A.D. Kern Co. laid the last truckload of hot stuff on the highway east of this city and put the finishing link in between Hood River and Mosier, which are now only six smooth miles apart. This does away with the old Mosier hill which, for fully six long months of the year, was almost impassable to motor vehicles. — Hood River News
A special train arrived from Portland last night with railroad officials and was side tracked in the block east of the depot near the Umatilla house when the shooting began. A Buckley, superintendent, and J.F. Corbett, assistant superintendent were sitting on a baggage truck, according to their story. When the bullets began to whiz in their direction, they decided it was time to hunt cover. Corbett is not a small man and Buckley will tip the scales at about 275 pounds. They tried hiding under the truck and behind telephone poles, which was not at all satisfactory, the telephone pole especially being too narrow for a man of Buckley’s dimensions. He then ran for the depot. Their car was reported by spectators to have been perforated by shots. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
The great importance of the coming annual Red Cross Roll Call in Hood River County was stressed by Mrs. Margaret Barmejo, field secretary of the Red Cross of the State of Oregon, at a meting of leaders of the local chapter, held at Library Hall Monday evening of this week, with Max Taylor, president of the chapter, presiding. Mrs. Barmejo urged all present to put forth every effort to increase membership in the local chapter. — Hood River News
Officers and members of the 83rd company, United States army, scheduled to bivouac in The Dalles Wednesday night en route from the Aberdeen proving grounds, Md., to Fort Lewis, Wash., will be fittingly entertained by local public officials and organizations, according to plans announced here today by H.A. Vind, chairman of the forum and conventions committee of the Chamber of Commerce. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
West Side Fire District residents should now call their telephone operator to trigger a fire call in that area, says Fire Chief Bob Nicholson. He said the West Side district has just completed a radio “quick call” installation that ties it in with the City of Hood River’s “quick call” system.” Residents of the West Side district should dial “O,” tell the operator of their emergency and declare that they are residents of the West Side district. — Hood River News
School boards and administrators in the five northern Wasco County school districts will name committeemen to study three school merger proposals as the result of a meeting at Chenowith school Thursday evening. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
A poor cherry crop and a handcuffed construction market are to blame for increased unemployment in Wasco and Hood River counties, according to a State of Oregon bulletin. Unemployment in Hood River County jumped 5.3% in August to 17.1%, almost 10 times higher than the national average. The August unemployment figure in Wasco County was up 1.7% to 6.9%. Both were said to be coming back down with the brine cherry, pear and apple harvests well underway. — Hood River News
A local hunter, who was reported missing Monday morning, is hospitalized for treatment of injuries he received when his pickup went over an embankment in the Bigelow Canyon area near Rufus. The driver said the brakes on his vehicle failed while he was headed down a hill in the canyon, and it went over a 50-foot bank. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
Ralph Kirby and Allen Moore, both lifetime residents of the Hood River Valley, will be honored as 2001 Diamond Pioneers by the Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences on Thursday in Corvallis. The two men will be recognized for their lifetime contributions to agriculture, natural resources, OSU and their communities. — Hood River News
MAUPIN — After a spring and summer chasing salmon with a boat, Harold Blackwolf savored fishing the way his ancestors did. Tying a rope around his waist, he stepped to the edge of a wooden platform and swung a net affixed to a 15-foot pole into the churning waters of Sherars Falls on the Deschutes River, hauling up a thrashing Chinook. The joy Blackwolf felt providing from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was shared by sports fishermen, as well. The 3 million salmon and steelhead that came back to the Columbia River this year represent the strongest run since 1938. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Escorted by a police car and a fire truck with lights flashing, a team of two marathon runners on their way to New York City jogged into White Salmon last Friday and paused to honor local firefighters. The event, called “The Promise Run,” started in Astoria at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11 — one month after the terrorist attacks on the East Coast. Before it is finished, the team of Nike runners will have covered 3,431 miles. The run across American is being sponsored by Nike, Inc. as a way to raise money to benefit the 9/11 Firefighters Foundation and its law enforcement counterpart. When the group got to White Salmon, a welcoming committee comprising members of the White Salmon Volunteer Fire Department and the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department and emergency personnel from Skyline Hospital were there to greet the Nike team. Nike donated bags filled with Nike sporting goods to be raffled off in support of the first responders, and in turn, the Nike representatives received a shoulder patch from the B-WSPD. “The team was very honored,” said Tom Smith of White Salmon Fire. “We all thought it was a real neat thing.” —White Salmon Enterprise
