Verbatim: July 19, 2023

Verbatim: July 19, 2023

Watch Your Parking

The city council has now arranged for parallel parking on Oak St. and painters ere busy yesterday marking off the allotted spaces. No partiality has been shown and the Lizzie or Star will get as much space as the Cadillac or Pierce-Arrow. All cars parked on Oak St. must from now on be parked parallel with the curb, an innovation that should be welcomed by all who have to motor through this street in the busy hours. — July 20, 1923,

1923 — 100 years ago

Over 100 auto parties spent the weekend either at Lost Lake or on the Lake branch, according to reports from visitors. Among these were a number of outside campers, who were further augmented by several parties who have gone in this week. — Hood River News