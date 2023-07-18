Watch Your Parking

The city council has now arranged for parallel parking on Oak St. and painters ere busy yesterday marking off the allotted spaces. No partiality has been shown and the Lizzie or Star will get as much space as the Cadillac or Pierce-Arrow. All cars parked on Oak St. must from now on be parked parallel with the curb, an innovation that should be welcomed by all who have to motor through this street in the busy hours. — July 20, 1923,