The city council has now arranged for parallel parking on Oak St. and painters ere busy yesterday marking off the allotted spaces. No partiality has been shown and the Lizzie or Star will get as much space as the Cadillac or Pierce-Arrow. All cars parked on Oak St. must from now on be parked parallel with the curb, an innovation that should be welcomed by all who have to motor through this street in the busy hours. — July 20, 1923,
Over 100 auto parties spent the weekend either at Lost Lake or on the Lake branch, according to reports from visitors. Among these were a number of outside campers, who were further augmented by several parties who have gone in this week. — Hood River News
The meeting of all apple and pear growers of the White Salmon valley, as well as Underwood and Lyle districts recently announced in the Enterprise, will be held in the Odd Fellows Hall, White Salmon, Saturday evening, July 21. Every grower interested in better prices, better financing, wider distribution, lower transportation costs and the elimination of other unsatisfactory conditions connected with the marketing end of the business, should be present. — White Salmon Enterprise
That the new 5,000-acre North Dalles Irrigation project at Granddalles, just across the river from this city, which is being undertaken by a group of Dalles business men, appears in every way feasible and in fact attractive from an agricultural standpoint, was the encouraging report given by W. L. Powers, chief in soils at the Oregon Agricultural College, who went over the proposition this morning in company with L. A. Duncan, originator of the project and J. T. Rorick, one of the land owners. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
One of the Mexican workers employed on the Plog ranch broke his arm in a fall from a tree Tuesday of this week and is now resting while the bone is setting. Dr. C.E. Hardwick states that, to date, there have been around 25 casualties among these Mexican orchard workers, mostly the result of falls from ladders or limbs of trees, broken arms or legs or fractured ribs being the results of such accidents. Outside of these accidents, these visiting Mexicans appear to be enjoying good health, as might be expected, with their surroundings and camp conditions being what they are. — Hood River News
President Walter Hunsaker has called a meeting of the White Salmon Chamber of Commerce for next Monday evening when plans to unite the two clubs of White Salmon and Bingen will be discussed. At that time a committee will be appointed to formulate the plans. A committee of the local chamber attended the last meeting of the Bingen organization, when the matter of uniting was discussed. — White Salmon Enterprise
Sentiment against the New Deal even is stronger in the East than it is in the Pacific Northwest, if such a thing is possible, it was reported here today by Lowell Stockman, representative in congress from this district. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
“Welcome to Oregon” window emblems and bumper stickers will be sold in Hood River by Boy Scouts this week as part of the statewide campaign aimed at welcoming tourists, local chairman Chuck Filbin announced. Sale of the material is sponsored by the Hood River Merchants Association and will be carried out by members of the Riverside Church Scout troop, under the direction of Dr. Allan Henderson. — Hood River News
Three-fourths of the Twilight league bowled Tuesday night, the only teams that have a makeup will be the Sad Sacks and the Pick-ups. They will bowl Monday night late. Judy Evert is the gal to watch this summer bowling if you want to catch some good scores. Judy was the top bowler this past Tuesday with a roaring 217 game to top the gals and men both. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles’ major street maintenance project for the year will be started next week on W. Ninth from the Mill Creek Bridge to Union Street, City Manager Dean Smith said today. The recently approved budget allocated $9,000 for the project, but Smith expressed the hope that the work would cost about $1,000 less so some of the funds could be used for minor street repairs elsewhere around the city. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
An application for a federal jobs grant that would fund the bulk of a west side sewer interceptor project is being completed this week, and City Engineer Pete Harris said he expects to hear word on the application within three weeks. It is designed to serve a large area west of Hood River on both sides of Interstate 84, including Westcliff Drive’s commercial area, and an area to the south along Country Club Drive. — Hood River News
Jazzercise class members as well as others interested in helping raise money for the White Salmon swimming pool will get a chance to help Saturday at a benefit Jazzercise session. There will be no admission cost to persons with sponsors at the 10 a.m. to noon session to be held at the Clark College Mid-Columbia Center. Those without sponsors will be charged $3 at the door. Participants do not have to be a member of a Jazzercise class to have sponsors. — White Salmon Enterprise
A thunderstorm that moved through the Mid-Columbia early today started at least 10 fires, the largest being a 50-acre fire in a wheat field on the Dick Overman ranch near the intersection of Eightmile Road and Highway 197. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Wal-Mart appears to have overcome most of the Hood River County Planning Department’s concerns over its application for a super center. But whether the national retailer has met standards for the grading of the property and protection of the surrounding floodplain is still unclear. Wal-Mart has proposed building a 185,000 square foot retail/grocery store on 16 acres zoned for commercial use at the junction of Frankton and Country Club roads. — Hood River News
Sunday, July 13 started out as just another peaceful day in Klickitat County, but after a quiet morning, the floodgates of trouble opened wide in the afternoon. At 1:38 p.m. a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) freight train derailed at Avery, just west of Wishram. One of the derailed cars dumped its load of woodchips, blocking the access road to the boat ramp. Apparently, sparks from the derailment ignited dry grass along the tracks and, pushed by winds blowing east, the fire took off toward Wishram. — White Salmon Enterprise
The level of funding that the Chenowith School District will give to the Mosier Charter School was the main topic of discussion prior to the D-9 board approving a new contract with MCS at the board’s July meeting Thursday night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
