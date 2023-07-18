Watch Your Parking
The city council has now arranged for parallel parking on Oak St. and painters ere busy yesterday marking off the allotted spaces. No partiality has been shown and the Lizzie or Star will get as much space as the Cadillac or Pierce-Arrow. All cars parked on Oak St. must from now on be parked parallel with the curb, an innovation that should be welcomed by all who have to motor through this street in the busy hours.
— July 20, 1923,
Hood River News
Koberg’s Hopes
Rise As River Falls
As the Columbia River recedes, the hopes of John Koberg that he may yet save part of the crop and his pear orchard are rising. He does not have much faith in that part of his crop which has been under water for several weeks, but he says all the other fruit and the trees look little the worse for the submersion of the orchard to a depth of several feet for a long period.
Koberg still clings to the idea that he may yet save this orchard, one of the most productive in this area, if he can develop a plan to keep the area drained.
— July 16, 1943,
Hood River News
Glenwood News
GLENWOOD, July 17 — Since the rain, we are having fine weather and the farmers are taking advantage of it by commencing to harvest their plentiful crops.
Zelema, daughter of County Commissioner A.E. Harden, is spending her vacation in Glenwood.
Ralph Conboy has gone to Lewiston, Idaho, to cruise timber.
M. Dickey of Casland, Wash., formerly of Glenwood, is very ill in Ellensburg with typhoid fever.
Miss Alice Dean is visiting in Eugene and Portland, motoring overland with Eddith Cornet of White Salmon.
The dance July 14 was well attended, the music being furnished by Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lyle of Portland.
Fred Dean was overcome by the heat last Friday while grading lumber at Milton Box, but is better now.
Mrs. T.A. Leaton spent the weekend visiting Lyle.
George Lyle Jr. of Drain, Oregon, is visiting with relatives and friends.
Watch Glenwood grow! — Vanbibber a new house, Wm. Leaton a new barn, August Hanson’s new house being painted, George Wellenbrook a new cellar, and Ed. Murray’s remodeling their house.
— July 13, 1923,
White Salmon Enterprise
Mint Director Explains Why New Pennies Made
“There has been considerable complaint,” says V. E. Rolfe, manager of The Dalles branch of the First National Bank of Portland, “about the close similarity in appearance between the new zinc-coated penny and the regular ten cent piece. The two look much alike and it has resulted in errors unintentional and sometimes intentional in the making of change and in payment of goods and services.”
Mr. Rolfe further stated that vigorous complaint has been made and a request was made to the United States mint for consideration of means to overcome the confusion with the public. In response to this request, Nellie Taylor Ross, director of the mint, responded with a complete explanation of the new metal in minting the pennies, the letter in part reads:
‘Zinc-coated steel was adopted for this coin because it was the only metal the war production board could allot for that purpose; it had already withdrawn copper by reason of war needs. Even plastics were denied.
The practicability of perforating the coin to eliminate confusion with other coins has been fully considered, but rejected primarily because the resultant reduction in weight would render it unfit for use in merchandising machines. Also, because a hole in the head of Lincoln scarcely would be acceptable to the public. ...”
— The Dalles Daily Chronicle, July 19, 1943
Murder Trial Moved To The Dalles
The murder trial of Delphus L. Baker, 53, will be moved from Sherman County to The Dalles on grounds similar to those on which a change in venue was granted last month in the Jake Gross case.
Circuit Judge E. H. howell of Canyon City has signed an order, after hearing on a motion of the defendant, on moving the case to Wasco County.
Baker and his attorneys, Howard R. Lonergan and Fred Jensen of Portland, contend that “a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Sherman County.”
“Talk” heard in Sherman County, they said, indicates widespread belief that Baker was “emotionally involved” with the wife of Edward Bisig, who died April 12 three days after a bullet was fired into his head on a Rufus street.
— The Dalles Daily Chronicle, July 19, 1963
Commented