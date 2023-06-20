City Council Episode 216
Katey Ellen Price illustration

Billy Spleader works as Billy the Cabana Boy in the summers poolside at Meadows Motel. The rest of the year he’s the bartender in the motel’s lounge for the dinner and evening shift. Age, 40ish plus, he’s an over the hill jockey, having gained enough weigh to ground him from the good Thoroughbreds, Arabians and big purses. It’s Tuesday, his normal day off, but Carmine Sexton, usually on duty, called in sick.

Billy delivers the gin and tonics and the colas to the Petrovich family, then walks to the far side of the pool to gaze over the wall down toward the Big River. The sun is shining. With the breeze, the occasional white cap reflects the sun, glistening back to Billy, who purses his lips.