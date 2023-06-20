The Dalles Cascade Singers have received $5,500 in grants from the Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition and the Emeline Fund of Oregon Community Foundation to support its project to reinstate Handel’s Christmas Messiah (Part 1) performances at Zion Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Landmark in mid-December this year.

The Messiah had been a long-standing Christmas event for years under the direction of the late Lloyd Walworth. Since his demise and the recent pandemic, the performances ceased.