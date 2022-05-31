THE DALLES — Serious Theater hosts New York opera singer Anna Viemeister and baritone Jeremy Griffin in a special concert on Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. The program features Songs of Travel by Ralph V. Williams, Hermit Songs by Samuel Barber and arias from Macbeth by Giuseppe Verdi
Viemeister, a native of Wisconsin and an Oregonian/New York transplant known locally for her Christmas Spectacular concerts at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, “has been praised for delivering her warmth, engaging presence, musicianship and intensity of sound to countless audiences on the stages of New York City, the Pacific Northwest, Bulgaria and Germany,” said a press release. “Viemeister continues to collaborate with multiple houses on the East and West coasts as well as in Europe to bring her unique and beautiful instrument to music lovers worldwide.”
A native of Colorado, Griffin is renowned for his consistency of sound and rogue charm on stage as he delivers a powerful sound and an enormous dramatic range, said a press release. “A true advocate of the Bulgarian technique, he relishes not only in the challenges and joys of a varied repertoire but proves himself time and again singing literature with orchestras ranging from Handel to Wagner.
“As he states, ‘I am following in the footsteps of a grand legacy and intend to make my mark in keeping it alive and thriving.’”
Pianist Garry Estep, organist at Zion Lutheran Church, director of The Cascade Singers, and artistic director of Serious Theater in The Dalles, will be accompanying the concert. Estep spent more than 20 years in his youth as a concert pianist/accompanist in Cincinnati, New York City, and Nashville. Now a retired physicist, Estep said, “I have decided to return to my roots as a musician/director and share my talents with the people of The Dalles”.
This concert is being presented in association with the Oregon Cultural Foundation Fred W. Fields Fund. Admission is free and donations will be accepted to help continue the Serious Theater concert/recital series at Zion Lutheran Church.
