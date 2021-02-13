Ellen Donoghue's "Raptor Love Stories" presentation will be held Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom; us02web.zoom.us/j/83370679803, meeting ID: 833 7067 9803.
The presentation "is an intimate look into the lives of several raptor couples and their offspring," said a press release. "Ellen has had the unique privilege to get to know a number of osprey and bald eagle families in recent years, allowing her to bring their remarkable stories to you in ways that will entertain, educate, and inspire!
"Like all good love stories, there will be drama, joy, disruption and change, resilience, excitement, and tender moments of bonding, contentment, and peace. Life in the wild!"
Donoghue will focus on four nest sites of osprey and bald eagles. All images come from explore.org wildlife webcams that she studies. The show will be about 35 minutes followed by facilitated Q&A and discussion.
"Raptor Love Stories" is being sponsored by the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, Rowena Wildlife Clinic, and Ardent Nature.
About Ellen Donoghue
Ellen Donoghue, PhD, is a natural resource social scientist, empowerment coach, and inspirational speaker. Through her consulting practice Ardent Nature, Ellen helps individuals, groups, and organizations cultivate inner-strengths, release the grips of judgment and fear, and live life more fully. Ellen empowers people to deepen their connections to the natural world, and with enhanced “grit” aspire toward their heartfelt goals on behalf of all beings on planet Earth. For more information about "anchoring in your aliveness" reach out to ellen@ardentnature.com.
Commented