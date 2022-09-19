Back Walters Farm

Back Walters Farm opens for u-pick pumpkins Sept. 24. The farm is located near Maupin.

 Contributed photo

MAUPIN — Don Kruger was supposed to retire.

For more than 20 years, he planted acres and acres of pumpkins on and hosted thousands of visitors to his Sauvie Island farm outside of Portland. He retired and sold Kruger’s Farm in 2020 and bought a small farm outside of Maupin, near Pine Grove, located at 78974 Back Walters Road. He named his new farm Farmer Don’s Back Walters Farm.