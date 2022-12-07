Riverside Thanksgiving

James Holloway working with volunteer kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

 Photo courtesy Kathy Watson

Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, hosted their sixth free Community Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 24 in Hood River. More than 90 volunteers were involved in the project.

More than 300 meals were delivered to 80 families, and another 100 meals were served to guests in the church’s Riverview Room.

Riverside Thanksgiving

More than 300 meals to 80 families were delivered by volunteers at Riverside Community Church in Hood River on Nov. 24. Another 100 guests were served in the Riverview Room at the church. 
Riverside Thanksgiving

A hospitality crew, including these teen volunteers, decorated the Riverview Room at Riverside Community Church in preparation for Thanksgiving dinner guests.
Riverside Thanksgiving

More than 90 volunteers prepared and served food at the Riverside Community Church in Hood River on Thanksgiving Day. 