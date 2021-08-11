“This is the coolest thing he has ever done in his life,” said David “Papa” Doede, above left, as he and his grandson Hudson Doede, 8, dissect owl pellets during an International Day of the Owl at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center last week. “Me too!” he added. “I’m living vicariously.” Guided by USFS staff, they were pulling apart the pellet of a resident great horned owl, exclaiming with wonder as they teased the hairy bundle apart with toothpicks to discover jaw bones, spinal column, leg bones and skull. Informational boards about owls in Oregon were displayed as well, and resident owls were brought out for public presentations throughout the day. Another display, at right, featured cloned bones and feathers collected from owls in the museum’s owl program, which live on site.
