The stage rendition of the classic John Steinbeck play “Of Mice And Men” returns this week in a virtual showing. There will be two Zoomcasts on March 13 of the play, staged at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River in 2012.
March 13 performances are at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Zoom webinar link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240. The show runs two hours, 30 minutes; there is a five-minute intermission.
Following the play will a 10-minute set of interviews with cast members that were recorded in 2012.
Gregory Gilbertson and Tom Butler have the lead roles as Lenny and George, and the cast includes Tom Burns, Jake Camp, Blaire Carroll, and David Dye.
While PACT — Performances at the Adult Center — is unable to stage live plays during the current health crisis, the group is doing its part to keep the theater “flame” alight with Zoomcasts of past Gorge-Area productions, noted director Lynda Dallman. Most recently, PACT presented “Twelfth Night” and “To Kill A Mockingbird.”
Dallman said, “As the director of the original 2012 production, it was both an honor and challenge to produce this Depression-era play about the hardships of life in rural Northern California. Fortunately for me and the audiences, every actor and crew member involved in the show worked hard to bring authenticity to their characters and to the set itself. The addition of musicians, Bill Harvey and Marc Harvey, who sang songs from that era, increased the audience’s enjoyment back in 2012 and will, hopefully, do the same for you today.”
By way of tickets, viewers are asked to make a contribution to the Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Capital Campaign Funds Drive; the donate button is on the website at www.hrvac.org.
The Center serves over 200 meals daily through the Meals on Wheels program.
"Your gift will ensure that our community will have Meals on Wheels for years to come," said a press release. "And now, back to 'Of Mice and Men.'"
In April, PACT will Zoomcast the 2013 CAST production of the farce production, “Bullshot Crummond.”
