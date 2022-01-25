On Feb. 19, The Dalles Civic auditorium is scheduled to hold an audience-participation murder mystery dinner theater performance, titled “Eclipsed!” The event takes place in the Civic Ballroom, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
“Lord and Lady Moon invite you to attend our Moonlight Masquerade Charity Gala, a masked ball where our aristocratic characters offer mayhem as the appetizer, madness as the main course and murder is served up a la carte,” according to a recent press release.
Also according to the press release, there will be “costume awards for the most glamorous evening wear, most outrageous and of course the most unusual and zaniest.” Costumes and masks are not required to attend, but are encouraged, as they “add to the fun.” Dinner and a round of champagne will be provided by Cobblestone Catering.
The cast includes Greg LeBlanc, James Beedie, Lucas Broehl, James Peace, Susan Vallie, Robin Ott and Jordan Zachariasen. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.
Club 22, a no host bar, will be open.
Tickets are limited, and available for purchase at Klindt’s Booksellers or online at thedallescivic.com for $50.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by Feb. 14th. Proceeds will benefit the daily operations of The Civic Auditorium.
“Eclipsed!” By Lisa Patrick-Wilkinson is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Co. Lancaster, Penn. For more information contact Gail Farris at 360-880-6642.
