THE DALLES — Serious Theater, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF), will present a Mother’s Day recital at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets in The Dalles, on Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m.
“Give your mother the gift of music as pianists Kylie Jepsen, Mairead Bean Kelly, Barbara Haren, and Garry Estep present a variety of classical piano favorites,” said a press release. “If your mother is no longer with you, bring a picture or a favorite keepsake in her honor.”
Admission is by donation, which will be used to help fund future piano and organ recitals. For more information check out the Serious Theater Facebook page, www.facebook.com/serioustheaterthedalles.
