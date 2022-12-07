This year, the Mosier Community School (MCS) raised more than $3,300 with their annual Turkey Trot, with about 250 participants across their kids’ one-mile, 5k and 12k races.
According to Shannon Huberd,a member of the parent volunteer group the Tiger’s Den, 100% of the funds raised went directly to MCS. Additionally, most costs of the event were donated, including the permit for the trail on race day (provided by Oregon Parks and Rec) and portable toilets for the event (provided by Bishop Sanitation). The pies that were used for prizes were also donated from the community.
